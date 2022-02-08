Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:35 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton is facing backlash for a scheduled television appearance

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:35 am
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is facing backlash for a scheduled television appearance

Following William’s wife’s announcement to read a children’s story, several social media users accuse Kate Middleton of seeking to “copy” Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge has announced that she will be the newest celebrity to feature on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Kate has been chastised by several admirers for supposedly “”Meghan reads to children, so copy Kate does the same,” one user remarked. Please, please, please take Kate to one side and stop her from insulting the royal family in this way “..

Another commenter, who claimed to be an admirer of Meghan’s, harshly wrote: “Meghan is a clone. However, he is untalented.”

Other users were enraged as well, with one responding that Kate had “taken counsel from Meghan,” who they claimed was “more successful on the PR front.”

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry have struck multiple lucrative deals with global media firms such as Spotify and Netflix.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be reading one of her favourite children’s stories, ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark,’ by Jill Tomlinson.

The book was chosen by the Duchess because it reflects this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, which runs until Sunday (13 Feb).

Kate Middleton will join a long list of celebrities who have featured on the show, including Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton.

Read More

1 hour ago
Kate Middleton copies Meghan Markle called talentless

After Kate Middleton revealed that she will be reading stories on children's...
2 hours ago
Sarah Khan turns into beauty in black, see photos

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is currently enjoying motherhood with her cute daughter,...
3 hours ago
Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance...
3 hours ago
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover...
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared...
4 hours ago
British Royals Prince William and Kate to visit Jamaica

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate are scheduled to visit...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Huawei Mate 30
7 mins ago
Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30...
Huawei Mate 40
15 mins ago
Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40...
Infinix Hot 10
24 mins ago
Infinix Hot 10 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 10 costs Rs. 20,999. The retail pricing...
Wordle Answer Today
31 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #235 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 235 that was released today, February 9,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600