Kate Middleton is facing backlash for a scheduled television appearance

Following William’s wife’s announcement to read a children’s story, several social media users accuse Kate Middleton of seeking to “copy” Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge has announced that she will be the newest celebrity to feature on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Kate has been chastised by several admirers for supposedly “”Meghan reads to children, so copy Kate does the same,” one user remarked. Please, please, please take Kate to one side and stop her from insulting the royal family in this way “..

Another commenter, who claimed to be an admirer of Meghan’s, harshly wrote: “Meghan is a clone. However, he is untalented.”

Other users were enraged as well, with one responding that Kate had “taken counsel from Meghan,” who they claimed was “more successful on the PR front.”

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry have struck multiple lucrative deals with global media firms such as Spotify and Netflix.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be reading one of her favourite children’s stories, ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark,’ by Jill Tomlinson.

The book was chosen by the Duchess because it reflects this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, which runs until Sunday (13 Feb).

Kate Middleton will join a long list of celebrities who have featured on the show, including Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, and even Dolly Parton.