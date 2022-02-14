Kate Middleton is ‘in tears at the palace’ after a huge secret was revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in front of millions of people in a magnificent ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Every aspect, from the guest list to the location and the meal, was meticulously prepared months before their big day in 2011.

A leaked secret, on the other hand, threatened to derail the big day.

Kate Middleton, like many women, intended to keep the details of her wedding gown a mystery until she walked down the aisle.

Despite her best efforts to keep the designer a secret, word got out.

Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen was revealed to be the hidden designer.

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, explained how much this offended the future Duchess of Cambridge in her Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers.

“Behind the scenes, I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the bridal gown a secret,” she explained.

The Sunday Times reported Sarah was the designer almost two months before the Duke and Duchess were supposed to marry.

The journal said at the time: “She was chosen by Middleton, who is working hard to build her own style, because of her quirky elegance, secrecy, and low profile.

“According to a fashion source, the gown will be a blend of Middleton’s own design ideas and Burton’s extensive experience and understanding of high fashion.

“Middleton had wanted to keep Burton’s identity hidden until the wedding.”

Burton denied any involvement until she was formally confirmed as the designer on the wedding day, when she was present to assist in the styling of Kate’s gown.

But the leak didn’t seem to dampen Kate’s spirits on the big day, as she couldn’t have looked more excited to marry her prince.