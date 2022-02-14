Kate Middleton, Prince William, hit ‘strange’ milestone without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached a significant milestone, but it is a “weird” one because it involves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2019, the Fab Four (Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle) inaugurated a 24/7 text message mental health support system.

It has increased by 140 percent since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to be a successful enterprise, albeit without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to commentator Zoe Forsey, it must be “weird” for the Cambridges to mark the service’s anniversary without the Sussexs.

She chatted with Russell Myers on the podcast Pod Save The Queen.

“It was such a great idea, and to see it doing so well is incredible,” she remarked.

“However, it’s worth noting that this was the Cambridges’ first significant endeavour with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

“It was the first ‘Fab Four’ venture. They didn’t go together but we got all the photos of them seeing different sides of it.

“So, it must be quite a strange one I guess for Kate and William to celebrate this milestone.

“But obviously, it is probably not how they envisioned celebrating it when they set it up back in May 2019.”

Myers said: “Things all seemed so simple back then when we were talking about the Fab Four.

“What they could do for the Royal Family. What they could do for the fantastic charities that they were supporting at the time.

“And of course, there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then.”