Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton, Prince William, hit ‘strange’ milestone without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William, hit ‘strange’ milestone without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached a significant milestone, but it is a “weird” one because it involves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2019, the Fab Four (Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle) inaugurated a 24/7 text message mental health support system.

It has increased by 140 percent since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to be a successful enterprise, albeit without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to commentator Zoe Forsey, it must be “weird” for the Cambridges to mark the service’s anniversary without the Sussexs.

She chatted with Russell Myers on the podcast Pod Save The Queen.

“It was such a great idea, and to see it doing so well is incredible,” she remarked.

“However, it’s worth noting that this was the Cambridges’ first significant endeavour with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

“It was the first ‘Fab Four’ venture. They didn’t go together but we got all the photos of them seeing different sides of it.

“So, it must be quite a strange one I guess for Kate and William to celebrate this milestone.

“But obviously, it is probably not how they envisioned celebrating it when they set it up back in May 2019.”

Myers said: “Things all seemed so simple back then when we were talking about the Fab Four.

“What they could do for the Royal Family. What they could do for the fantastic charities that they were supporting at the time.

“And of course, there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then.”

Read More

13 mins ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
16 mins ago
They didn't like her: Prince Harry and b's silence on Camilla's death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
21 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...
25 mins ago
Wendy Williams slams a 'disgruntled' advisor, accusing her of having a 'unsound mind.'

Wendy Williams slams her 'disgruntled' advisor for labelling her as having a...
29 mins ago
In a special television appearance, Kate Middleton provides a rare glimpse inside her childhood

Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Story, where she revealed...
29 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor's mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood's lovebirds, rarely use social media to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
18 seconds ago
The Queen approves Kate Middleton’s television debut on a children’s show.

According to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton's special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story...
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement
4 mins ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
Chennai Super Kings
4 mins ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
Kanye West
4 mins ago
Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600