Kate Middleton, Prince William refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to have rejected the notion of naming their baby Princess Charlotte after the Queen or Princess Diana.

According to the documentary Secrets of Royal Palaces, Richard Kaye described how the Cambridges did not want to give Charlotte a first name that was related to either of the two women since Charlotte would be compared to her namesake.

Instead, the couple chose to give Charlotte the surname Diana in order to honour Prince William’s mother.

“I think he made a really sensible decision not to give Charlotte his mother’s name as her first name,” he says.

“Everything she did and said would have been judged in comparison to her.

“By using Diana as the middle name, it implies that Diana is still alive.”

In the meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the polar opposite, naming their daughter Lilibet Diana in honour of both the Queen and Princess Diana.