Kate Middleton quips that she is depressed and has told William, “Let’s have another one.”

Kate, who is in Denmark to learn about the city’s early years assistance system, spoke with new parents and health visitors to highlight the significance of children’s social development.

She praised men for taking time away from work to “get to know” their newborns and spoke of the universal hardship of motherhood, when even the most educated sometimes struggle to ask for help.

During a visit to Brnemuseet, the Children’s Museum in Frederiksberg, Denmark, to learn about the “Understanding Your Baby Project,” the Duchess stated that the social and emotional development of young children should be discussed equally as much as their physical milestones.

She remarked after meeting two eight-month-old newborn boys and their parents, “It makes me quite broody.”

“William is always concerned that I will meet under-one-year-olds. “When I get home, I say, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

The Duchess met with three Danish health visitors, who briefed her about their system of ongoing care for families beginning with pregnancy.

They come seven times in the first year and have all been educated to teach parents how to help their baby’s social development by making eye contact, conversing, and playing.

“Do you feel there is an understanding of social and emotional development?” the Duchess inquired, adding that “there is a lot of conversation about eating and nutrition and physical milestones, but less on emotional and social milestones.”

When told that even well-educated mothers and fathers feel “insecure” about their parenting, she agreed: “[There is] The assumption that maybe they should know already.”

“However, some of the more underprivileged families are likely to face distinct challenges?”

“Do you believe that having to focus on basic requirements poses a problem for poorer areas and disadvantaged families?”

“Do they have time to focus on social and emotional development if they are struggling to meet basic necessities [such as providing food and clothing]?”

The Duchess sat at a table in a small art studio with two couples, both first-time parents, and their approximately nine-month-old babies, Svend and Aksel.

The Duchess inquired about their experiences with the Danish health visitor system, remarking, “From what I’ve heard about health visiting here, it appears to be very remarkable.”

“It’s a wealth of knowledge, but you don’t always know where it’s come from,” she said of the tendency to go online for answers but not be able to trust the results.

She asked the fathers whether it helped offer them with “a common language” to talk emotions with their friends after hearing about how the Danish system teaches health visitors to speak to new parents in a non-intimidating way on how to increase their children’s well-being.

“As fathers, do you feel part of this conversation?” she asked. “Particularly the age your kiddies are, often people’s focus is on the mother. Do you feel the health visitors bring you into the role as well?”

Told that yes, many Danish fathers took parental leave, she added: “It’s so nice! You get to know him [your baby].”

The “Understanding Your Baby Project” is a universal parenting education programme that teaches health visitors how to have more useful and sensitive talks with parents.

Before starting school in Denmark, all children get seven “preventative health examinations” with their primary care physician.

Before the age of one, they will have an average of five or six home visits with a health visitor, and there are approximately 2,000 health visitors for a population of 5.8 million.

In the United Kingdom, there are five compulsory checks for children under the age of 2.5, with some taking the form of a questionnaire that parents must complete.

In England, there are 7,408 health visitors serving a population of 56.5 million people.