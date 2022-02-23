Kate Middleton reunites with Princess Mary of Denmark, her royal doppelganger

On the penultimate day of her solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton had a private lunch with her royal lookalike, the Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary.

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Mary will have lunch at Frederik VIII’s Palace, where the Danish royal family resides.

She will then accompany Mary on a tour of the Mary Foundation’s work before returning to the UK.

The two future queens of their countries are well-known for their friendship, which began during Kate and Prince William’s royal visit to Denmark following their wedding in 2011. They also met in 2016 during a visit to the UK by Mary and her husband, Prince Frederik.

The meeting between Kate and Princess Mary has been much anticipated since the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday, February 22 for a rare two-day solo tour of the country.

Both Kate and Mary are commoners-turned-future queens, and they share not just an astonishing resemblance, but also comparable style and origins.