Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:00 pm
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

Kate Middleton

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious on her solo trip to Denmark.

Talking to OK! Judi James observes the Duchess of Cambridge’s motions during her day out, which make her appear unhappy about the trip.

“There are only a few gestures that indicate at any potential nervousness or uneasiness about the current situation in the royal Firm back home.”

“In one stance, Kate has both hands on the handle of her purse and is holding it in front of her chest in a barrier motion that makes her look less assured than when she walks with the bag hanging at her side,” James notes.

“And when she sits at the table for her meeting at the university, she is the only one in the group who has her hands on her lap rather than on the table, giving them the advantage in terms of signals of spatial dominance and status.” James elaborates.

Despite her uneasiness, the 40-year-old emanates “keenness and a purpose” with her language, according to James.

Kate’s visit to Copenhagen is intended to educate her on “Denmark’s approach to early childhood development.”

James writes that Kate is “stamping her royal profile with a look of calm assurance and charm here as she embarks on her first solo journey overseas since the pandemic started in.”

 

