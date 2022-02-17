Kate Middleton to be reunited with Crown Princess next week?

The Duchess of Cambridge will go to Copenhagen on her own next week, when she will be reunited with a member of Denmark’s royal family.

Kate, 40, will be in Copenhagen for two days on a working tour with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood from February 22 to 23.

In addition to being greeted by Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 81, Kate will accompany Crown Princess Mary, 50, to an initiative that works to safeguard vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

The royal ladies first met during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 visit to Denmark, and Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, also attended Royal Ascot in 2016.

Kate and Mary share common interests, with the Crown Princess creating her own organisation in 2007 to help vulnerable women and children. Meanwhile, in June 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which focuses on the impact of early childhood on later life.

Kate and Mary, in addition to being moms, share similar fashion tastes, with the royal ladies favouring designers such as Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, and Jenny Packham.

The royal dynasties of the United Kingdom and Denmark are inextricably linked, with the Queen and Queen Margrethe being third cousins, as they are both descended from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe also attended William and Kate’s royal wedding in April 2011.

“The Duchess is looking forward to visiting the nation, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the two countries’ existing great connection,” a Kensington Palace official said ahead of Kate’s trip.