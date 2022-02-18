Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton violated a specific royal dietary guideline that the Queen has followed for the past 70 years.

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton violated a specific royal dietary guideline that the Queen has followed for the past 70 years

The royal family must observe so many regulations and procedure, from tight dress codes to how to act in public, that it must be difficult to keep track.

However, it looks that the Duchess of Cambridge has disobeyed the Queen’s golden dinner rule, which she may come to regret.

The Queen is said to have never revealed her favourite cuisine outside of the palace walls during her entire 70-year reign. Even even of her own chefs are unaware.

According to royal insiders, she maintains her cuisine preferences discreet in order to avoid being given the same foods at every public engagement.

Gordon Rayner, a former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, claimed to have learned this from a member of the royal family.

“As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else,” he said.

However, during a formal visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, Kate violated this tradition by talking about her family with four-year-old Rafael Chana, who was in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

When the conversation turned to food, Rafael mentioned that he liked olives, to which Kate answered that she did as well as a child.

“I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well,” Kate revealed. They also talked about their love of pasta, with Kate saying that her own daughter, Charlotte, likes pasta too. Royal correspondent Rebecca English later posted on Twitter : “The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Danniella Westbrook flaunts her new style and exudes confidence, On a rare red carpet appearance

Danniella Westbrook made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday night while...
2 hours ago
Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how...
3 hours ago
Bill Gates' arrival in Pakistan sparks meme fest among netizens

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist, met with Prime...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry will appear in the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry will go before the UK's High...
4 hours ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry embarrassed over Archie's birth announcement

Buckingham Palace humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by making not one,...
4 hours ago
Prince William is "tired of garish, factually wrong representations" of Diana in the film "Spencer."

According to reports, Prince William has grown tired of films like Spencer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
Sarwar confers ‘Governor Awards’ on 30 personalities

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has conferred “Governor Awards” to 30 personalities...
WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more 'Parizaad' 
24 mins ago
WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more ‘Parizaad’ 

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role in the blockbuster drama...
Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud
51 mins ago
Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud

Morning show host Shaista Lodhi took over Pakistan Television's popular morning show...
APCNGA demands
52 mins ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600