Kate Middleton violated a specific royal dietary guideline that the Queen has followed for the past 70 years.
The royal family must observe so many regulations and procedure, from tight dress codes to how to act in public, that it must be difficult to keep track.
However, it looks that the Duchess of Cambridge has disobeyed the Queen’s golden dinner rule, which she may come to regret.
The Queen is said to have never revealed her favourite cuisine outside of the palace walls during her entire 70-year reign. Even even of her own chefs are unaware.
According to royal insiders, she maintains her cuisine preferences discreet in order to avoid being given the same foods at every public engagement.
Gordon Rayner, a former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, claimed to have learned this from a member of the royal family.
“As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else,” he said.
However, during a formal visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, Kate violated this tradition by talking about her family with four-year-old Rafael Chana, who was in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant.
When the conversation turned to food, Rafael mentioned that he liked olives, to which Kate answered that she did as well as a child.
“I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well,” Kate revealed. They also talked about their love of pasta, with Kate saying that her own daughter, Charlotte, likes pasta too. Royal correspondent Rebecca English later posted on Twitter : “The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her.”
