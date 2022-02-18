Kate Middleton violated a specific royal dietary guideline that the Queen has followed for the past 70 years

The royal family must observe so many regulations and procedure, from tight dress codes to how to act in public, that it must be difficult to keep track.

However, it looks that the Duchess of Cambridge has disobeyed the Queen’s golden dinner rule, which she may come to regret.

The Queen is said to have never revealed her favourite cuisine outside of the palace walls during her entire 70-year reign. Even even of her own chefs are unaware.

According to royal insiders, she maintains her cuisine preferences discreet in order to avoid being given the same foods at every public engagement.

Gordon Rayner, a former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, claimed to have learned this from a member of the royal family.

“As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else,” he said.