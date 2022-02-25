Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Kate Middleton was photographed on a 'no-fuss' visit to Prince Harry's favourite bar

Kate Middleton

Following a fast two-day trip to Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge may have had a busy week.

However, it appears that she found time before embarking on the journey to let her hair down at the pub.

Kate was observed last week relaxing over a drink at the Hollywood Arms in Chelsea, according to sources.

She is said to have been with parents of other children who attend Thomas’s School in Battersea, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte go.

“Kate was in last week with parents from her children’s school,” an onlooker told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

They added: “There was no fuss or fanfare.”

However, it’s not the first time she has been spotted in the same pub. In 2019 she attended a ‘meet and greet’ drinks party for parents of children who joined the school that September, which included Charlotte.

Prior to his marriage to Meghan Markle, Kate’s brother-in-law, Prince Harry, was a frequent at the Hollywood Arms.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the prior owners even built a secret entrance for him so he could come and go without being photographed.

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, appear to be quite interested in school life. They are regulars on the school run, and can frequently be seen dropping off George and Charlotte at the gates.

And, contrary to popular belief, while the other kids on the playground are thrilled to see the royals every day, it turns out that they are barely noticed.

One parent recently informed the Daily Mail that there is another mother that people find far more interesting than Kate and William – particularly the fathers.

“No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off,” they stated.

“We also have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, and the fathers are far more interested in her!”

Kate and her husband William have a busy month ahead of them.

They will begin March next week with a trip to Wales to celebrate St David’s Day on the first of the month.

 

