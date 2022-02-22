Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm
Kate Middleton wears a Zara blazer on her first solo royal visit to Denmark

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge made a statement in a repurposed High Street jacket as she began her two-day visit to Denmark today.

Kate looked lovely in the red Zara blazer she wore to the England vs. Germany game at Wembley Stadium during the Euros last summer.

 

Underneath, she wore a ruffled white shirt with a red and white checkered pattern, a homage to the Danish flag. She accessorised with black wide-leg pants and a little black Aspinal of London handbag.

On her first assignment, she went to the University of Copenhagen to study from world-renowned academics who are part of the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which works to increase mental health and relationships between infants and their parents.

As part of this, researchers created an innovative screening instrument, the ‘Alarm Distress Baby Scale’ (ADBB), which is now used nationally to assist health visitors in identifying newborns at risk of poor social and emotional development.

Kate visited the program’s academics and will hear from health visitors who are using these tools in their work.

The duchess is in Denmark on her own and arrived on a commercial British Airways flight from London that was delayed by 30 minutes.

The tour is a fact-finding expedition to understand how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development, and she will be in Copenhagen for two days on a working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

It will be the first time she has taken her foundation’s work to the worldwide stage, which she founded in June.

The tour will also pay respect to Britain’s historic relations with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ combined jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II’s Golden Jubilee, both of which fall in 2022.

In recognition of the two royal families’ long-standing ties, Kate will receive a formal welcome from Queen Margrethe tomorrow.

She will also accompany Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to an initiative aimed at protecting vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.

When the trip was first announced, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, “The duchess is looking forward to visiting the nation, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the two countries’ existing great bond.”

Denmark is regarded as a model of best practise in early childhood education, and it consistently ranks towards the top of the list of countries with the happiest people in the world.

It is Kate’s second official visit to Denmark, following a tour in 2011 with Prince William.

 

