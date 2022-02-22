Kate Middleton wears the same blazer she wore to the England vs. Germany Euro 2020 match

Kate Middleton’s first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton’s first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kate Middleton was greeted by the British ambassador upon her arrival.

“For some reason Kensington Palace was cautious about giving out Kate’s wardrobe specifics today – it’s occurred a few times recently – but as the fashionistas have observed, she’s wearing a Zara blazer she wore at the England v Germany Euro 2020 game,” writes royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

The journalist posted numerous photos and videos of Kate on social media.

At the Lego Foundation Play Lab, one of the videos shows the Duchess using the slide instead of the stairs.