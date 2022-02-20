Kate Middleton’recoils’ as she’rejects Prince William’s unusual PDA,’ but admirers applaud her

While the royals occasionally let their guard down and have rare romantic moments in public, they are generally professional and stiff when on official business.

Prince Charles is rarely seen touching Camilla, and the Cambridges adhere to rigorous ‘on-duty’ protocol.

However, when Prince William attempted a rare PDA during the couple’s appearance on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, it was roundly rejected.

In fact, some viewers described the moment as unpleasant and thought Kate “recoiled” from her husband’s touch, while others applauded her for trying to keep things professional and not steal the show.

The incident occurred as the pair sat down to meet with charity workers at a Christmas lunch hosted by Mary, a former Great British Bake Off judge.

Twitter users were quick to notice Kate’s reaction to William’s touch.

One person wrote: “It’s awkward! It’s far too awkward!! They should have removed it.”

Kate, according to one witness,’moved with a speed’ after her husband reached out for her.

“Kate brushing off William’s hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas,” a third individual commented.

One royal observer stated that she reacts the same way when her mother touches her shoulder because it makes her feel uneasy.

Others, though, insisted that the behaviour had been misconstrued.

One follower tweeted: “LOOK AT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED. As William’s hand rests on Kate’s shoulder, she is radiantly happy. AFTER Kate simply shifts, William begins to remove his hand.”

Another individual added: “I appreciate how they connect with one other; it’s professional. I don’t want to see too much hand holding or back rubbing. It’s awkward, as if you’re invading on someone’s private time.”

Another person stated: “He tickled her back or shoulder, I believe. She moved, but there were no bad stares or even a reaction on her face.”

Kate and William have had some PDAs throughout the years, which have always delighted admirers.

Their engagement and 10th anniversary official photos show them cuddling tightly together and looking lovingly into each others eyes.