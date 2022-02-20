Kate Middleton’s amazing answer to being misidentified as Prince William’s personal assistant

Kate Middleton was reportedly asked if she was her husband Prince William’s “helper,” and her reaction may have cemented her place as the most down-to-earth royal in The Firm.

When she and future King William paid an official visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff last August, the future Queen demonstrated her sense of humour.

When the royal couple met local Joan Drew-Smith, 87, they got more than they bargained for.

“Is that your assistant?” the unaffected OAP asked Prince William, pointing to Kate.

But Kate handled the issue deftly, smiling and telling William, “Well, I am your assistant.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were left in stitches during their face-to-face meeting with the care home inmates, who they had amused as virtual bingo callers during lockdown, according to the Mirror at the time.

The royal couple paid a visit to the Cardiff care home in May 2020, three months after speaking with employees and residents through video link and calling out the numbers for their weekly game.

“Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you?” the Duke said when he was introduced to Joan, who had earlier made news that month when she complained the royal bingo game “wasn’t as good as it should have been.” You stated that we weren’t very good!”

“Yes,” she said. “You did a bloody sh*t job.”

The royal couple burst out laughing after being caught aback by her harsh appraisal.

Margaret Stocks, 95, a fellow resident and winner of the virtual game, had a more positive reaction.

“I had a good time,” she said. “I’d never played it before.”

“Neither had we,” the Duchess said. “That’s why we were so terrible!”

“We had as much fun as you did,” William added. “It was an unfamiliar experience for us.”

Both William and Kate wore masks during their visit to the care home’s garden, making it difficult for them to be heard at times.

“We have to wear masks because of the virus,” William said, wearing a blue cloth face covering. “But it’s tough to hear sometimes when you can’t see someone’s mouth.”

“Is that your personal assistant?” Joan inquired, pointing to Kate.

“Well, I’m your helper,” Kate said, placing a hand on her husband’s shoulder. “I’ve been doing it for a long time!”

The meeting took place in a marquee set up for afternoon team just as the heavens opened.

“We timed it right!” said the Duke, who later told staff: “I love Joan, she’s brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her.”