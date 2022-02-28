Kate Middleton’s ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Experts believe that crippling fear is weighing down Kate Middleton’s royal life.

Camilla Tominey, a royal commentator, made this claim during an interview on the BBC podcast Images of Diana.

“I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because she’s intrinsically shy,” she admitted. “I believe she could do herself more credit if she spoke up more.”

“She has had this crippling fear of public speaking that Arthur and I and the rest of the press pack have seen firsthand when she has had to address crowds that she needs to get over.”

She also went on to say, “Because if the royals are to be modern and very 21st century, princesses need to be heard as well as seen.”

“That’s why Diana was so magical because as well as looking good if he took to the podium, she would actually say something significant.”