Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kate Middleton’s ‘love of exotic travels’ piqued the Queen’s interest

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:01 pm
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s ‘love of exotic travels’ piqued the Queen’s interest

According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still battling Covid, made a “stinging” remark about Kate Middleton’s affluent lifestyle during her whirlwind relationship with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the daughter of self-made millionaires Michael and Carole Middleton, had lived a lavish lifestyle even before joining the royal family. Her family frequently travelled to sun-drenched holiday destinations such as the Caribbean.

A royal biographer claims that Prince William’s grandmother was concerned about Kate’s jet-set luxury lifestyle.

Katie Nicholl said in her biography ‘William and Harry’ that by 2008, Kate’s “love of exotic holidays” had piqued the Queen’s interest.

She claimed in her book that the monarch thought “swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another” was “not the prerequisite for a young woman maybe destined to be Queen.”

The royal author reportedly stated that the Queen was unsure if Kate would make a good wife for Prince William.

During the early years of their romance, Kate and William took romantic skiing trips to the Swiss Alps, where the couple reportedly resided in the £40,000-a-week Chalet Eugenia in the beautiful village of Klosters.

Kate’s jet-set luxury lifestyle worried Prince William’s grandma.

After eight years of courting, Prince William and Kate Middleton married at Westminster Abbey in 2011. They have three children and are expecting another.

“If she wasn’t with William at Balmoral, the couple was skiing or vacationing on Mustique,” she wrote. Kate was there so frequently that the press called her “Queen of Mustique,” a title previously held by Princess Margaret.

 

Read More

17 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is being 'closely monitored' after being diagnosed with covid-19

According to expert reports, Queen Elizabeth has been getting 'thinner and frailer.'...
17 mins ago
PICS: Danish Taimoor looks dapper in Tuxedo

Danish Taimoor is riding high on success due to his dashing personality....
23 mins ago
Hira Mani’s latest picture does rounds on social media

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
23 mins ago
Varun Dhawan joins Madhuri Dixit for a 'special' collaboration

Varun Dhawan, the actor, has kept his admirers guessing with his recent...
32 mins ago
Suhana Khan looks dreamy in blue in an unseen photo from New York

Suhana Khan is still a year away from making her big Bollywood...
33 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Looks Ravishing In Exquisite Purple Dress

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iraq welcomes UN Security Council's resolution to end reparations to Kuwait over 1990 invasion
3 mins ago
Iraq welcomes UN Security Council’s resolution to end reparations to Kuwait over 1990 invasion

BAGHDAD, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iraq on Wednesday welcomed the UN Security...
Jesy Nelson
6 mins ago
PHOTOS: Jesy Nelson teases a forthcoming collaboration with Will. i.am

Jesy Nelson's fans will soon be able to hear new great music...
Deepika Padukone
9 mins ago
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making...
12 mins ago
Kim Kardashian spends a lot of money having her cars ghost grey coated

Kim Kardashian has spent more than $100,000 to revamp the appearance of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600