Kate Middleton’s ‘love of exotic travels’ piqued the Queen’s interest

According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still battling Covid, made a “stinging” remark about Kate Middleton’s affluent lifestyle during her whirlwind relationship with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the daughter of self-made millionaires Michael and Carole Middleton, had lived a lavish lifestyle even before joining the royal family. Her family frequently travelled to sun-drenched holiday destinations such as the Caribbean.

A royal biographer claims that Prince William’s grandmother was concerned about Kate’s jet-set luxury lifestyle.

Katie Nicholl said in her biography ‘William and Harry’ that by 2008, Kate’s “love of exotic holidays” had piqued the Queen’s interest.

She claimed in her book that the monarch thought “swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another” was “not the prerequisite for a young woman maybe destined to be Queen.”

The royal author reportedly stated that the Queen was unsure if Kate would make a good wife for Prince William.

During the early years of their romance, Kate and William took romantic skiing trips to the Swiss Alps, where the couple reportedly resided in the £40,000-a-week Chalet Eugenia in the beautiful village of Klosters.

After eight years of courting, Prince William and Kate Middleton married at Westminster Abbey in 2011. They have three children and are expecting another.

“If she wasn’t with William at Balmoral, the couple was skiing or vacationing on Mustique,” she wrote. Kate was there so frequently that the press called her “Queen of Mustique,” a title previously held by Princess Margaret.