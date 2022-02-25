Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:20 am
Kate Middleton’s touching letter in the guest book at the cabin where Prince William proposed

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge left a beautiful note in the guest book at the Kenyan holiday lodge where Prince William proposed.

Kate and William met when they were 19 years old and both attending St. Andrew’s University. Before moving into a shared residence with other friends, where romance grew, they were good friends.

Despite a brief split in 2007, William dropped down on one knee and proposed to Kate while on a romantic vacation in Kenya.

The couple travelled around the country before arriving at Lake Rutundu, where William had thought would be the ideal location to pop the question.

According to royal historian Katie Nicholl, he reserved a log cabin for the couple’s visit and they spent the day fishing for rainbow trout.

When they returned to the lodge, she reports William took Kate out onto the porch, went down on one knee, and proposed.

It was time to check out and return home the next morning, but not before they both left a message in the lodge’s guestbook.

“Thank you for such a fantastic 24 hours!” Kate wrote.

“Unfortunately, no fish were located, but we had a good time trying.” I adore the warm fireplaces and candlelight—they’re so romantic. “I hope to return soon.”

Catherine Middleton received her signature.

William then wrote, “October 20th-21st, 2010.” It’s great to be back!

“This time I brought more clothes!” So well looked after. Thank you very much! “I’m looking forward to the next time, which I hope will be soon.”

And there’s a romantic reason he chose Kenya to propose.

During an event at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the UK’s ties with Africa, William explained why he chose Africa for the unique occasion.

He said: “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died.

“And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

And he did so with his late mother’s ring.

Kate and William didn’t officially announce their engagement until the following month.

