Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kate Middleton’s touching reaction as a young child tells her he ‘loves her’

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm
Kate Middleton
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

While visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to make a slew of new pals.

Kate paid a visit to the Forest Kindergarten on the outskirts of Copenhagen earlier this week during a two-day vacation to the country.

Adorable engagement photos show the duchess accompanying the children as they skip around the forest, learning about how they may reconnect with nature.

After seeing five-year-olds do the feat, she took on the challenge of splitting a log.

Carla Bro, a 21-year-old teaching assistant, instructed Kate to widen her knees and grab the hammer before chopping the wood for the third time.

And one small boy in the kindergarten seemed to be impressed by Kate’s can-do attitude.

Footage from the visit shows the young child approaching Kate, who is sitting on a bench, and apparently telling her that he loves her.

And Kate’s response to the little one is equally heartwarming as she embraces him in a cuddle and appears to tell him “I love you too.”

The tender moment occurred on the second day of Kate’s hurried trip to Denmark earlier this week, during which she had a number of obligations.

Kate visited with health visitors and new parents on the first day of her Danish tour to emphasise the significance of children’s social development in their early years.

She met two eight-month-old infant boys and remarked, “it makes me really broody.”

 

Read More

23 mins ago
Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree? 

From Amar Khan's trailer launch to Aima Baig's sister's nikkah, these two...
26 mins ago
Kate Middleton was photographed on a 'no-fuss' visit to Prince Harry's favourite bar

Following a fast two-day trip to Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge may...
39 mins ago
Camilla's ambitions after becoming Queen Consort have been revealed

Camilla has spoken out about her emotions in the wake of the...
42 mins ago
Zendaya was 'visibly excited' to eat with Tom Holland in Rome, source

Zendaya is ecstatic to experience swoon-worthy moments with Tom Holland, and she...
45 mins ago
Hina Khan shares surreal photos from her trip to Egypt

Hina Khan is one of the most well-known television actresses. She is...
48 mins ago
'Bullet Train': Brad Pitt promises an aggressive look in the first trailer; the trailer will be released in March

In the much-anticipated first teaser of his next film, the Bullet Train,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
Meezan Bank
4 mins ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
LCCI
8 mins ago
LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has...
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
12 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
Adsence Ad 300X600