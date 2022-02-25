Kate Middleton’s touching reaction as a young child tells her he ‘loves her’

While visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to make a slew of new pals.

Kate paid a visit to the Forest Kindergarten on the outskirts of Copenhagen earlier this week during a two-day vacation to the country.

Adorable engagement photos show the duchess accompanying the children as they skip around the forest, learning about how they may reconnect with nature.

After seeing five-year-olds do the feat, she took on the challenge of splitting a log.

Carla Bro, a 21-year-old teaching assistant, instructed Kate to widen her knees and grab the hammer before chopping the wood for the third time.

And one small boy in the kindergarten seemed to be impressed by Kate’s can-do attitude.

Footage from the visit shows the young child approaching Kate, who is sitting on a bench, and apparently telling her that he loves her.

And Kate’s response to the little one is equally heartwarming as she embraces him in a cuddle and appears to tell him “I love you too.”

The tender moment occurred on the second day of Kate’s hurried trip to Denmark earlier this week, during which she had a number of obligations.