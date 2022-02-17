Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s residency spots in Vegas.

Keith Urban describes the moment he received a flurry of panicky calls asking him to fill Adele’s position in the Vegas Residency after her last-minute cancellation.

In an interview with People, Urban opened his chat by recounting the precise moment he learnt about Adele’s decision to pull out of the performance (The TV Show).

He began the discussion by revealing, “We received a panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in for a series of performances, and everything worked out well. We were able to complete the task.”

He even enthused about the grandeur of the stage before closing, admitting that “I adore that space. It’s insane that the stage is practically an arena.”