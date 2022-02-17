Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s residency spots in Vegas.

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:35 pm
Keith Urban

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s residency spots in Vegas.

Keith Urban describes the moment he received a flurry of panicky calls asking him to fill Adele’s position in the Vegas Residency after her last-minute cancellation.

In an interview with People, Urban opened his chat by recounting the precise moment he learnt about Adele’s decision to pull out of the performance (The TV Show).

He began the discussion by revealing, “We received a panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in for a series of performances, and everything worked out well. We were able to complete the task.”

He even enthused about the grandeur of the stage before closing, admitting that “I adore that space. It’s insane that the stage is practically an arena.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget's "legacy": It's reassuring.'

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
1 hour ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a'middle finger' to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
2 hours ago
During the United States' birthday, Meghan Markle got a 'secret' message from the Queen

Despite leaving the UK to take a step back as a senior...
2 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson is 'broken' while in quarantine with her children: 'I'm afraid I can't.'

Kelly Clarkson has made sure her followers don't miss out on any...
2 hours ago
Kanye West speaks up about his mental health struggles in a new documentary, admitting to having'suicidal thoughts.'

Kanye West has spoken out about his mental health issues, confessing that...
2 hours ago
Why did Meghan Markle opt out of attending the Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Prince Andrew's daughters, are among the few members...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
5 mins ago
Fans of Meghan Markle are outraged by Prince Andrew’s’return’ to the royal family

Prince Andrew's return to the royal family following his settlement arrangement has...
Bindaas bride
11 mins ago
Bindaas bride dance in lehenga with her heart out goes viral

In the video, the Bindaas bride, in a stunning red lehenga, can...
15 mins ago
Dr Asim Hussain’s likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

Roshan Baroro of Sindh United Party (SUP) on Thursday challenged a proposal...
Tecno Camon 16
33 mins ago
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600