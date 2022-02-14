Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The lovebirds stole the show at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as they won the championship for the second time.

The reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians She was seen wearing a basic white tee with black leggings as she sat near her pal Hailey, who looked stunning in a short button up top that contrasted with her vivid hair, which was tied up in a ponytail.

Both divas looked lovely in their naked makeovers while watching the big game with their beaus.

Meanwhile, the Baby hitmaker showed off his good looks in an all-white ensemble and black eyeglasses.

The NBA player, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a black jacket over a white shirt. He also had dark goggles on and a silver chain around his neck.