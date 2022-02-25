Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Kendall Jenner confesses that maintaining a private diary assisted her after a ‘panic episode.’

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has stated that she found relief in journaling to cope with her mental breakdown, revealing that her private notebook helped alleviate her panic attacks and anxiety.

During an interview with i-D, the 26-year-old supermodel said that she keeps a diary at least once a week.

“It’s vital to have a space exclusively for you where you can express your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that spook you out, the things that make you happy, and even just ideas.” “the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated.

“It’s kind of like an old-fashioned diary.” It has a lock on it, and I hide it, lock it away: mine is really private. ‘No one will ever grasp this,’ I think.” Jenner made the observation.

She also mentioned how her habit of journaling had lately helped her after a ‘panic episode.’

“I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,'” she revisited.

“(It’s) great form of therapy and form of distraction,” she further expressed.

“I just love having things that are for me and no one else, you know? I feel like reading is one of those things.”

 

