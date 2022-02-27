Kendall Jenner raises the temperature by flaunting her newly dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Onlookers were captivated by Kendall Jenner’s chic appearance in Paris on Sunday.

The 26-year-old supermodel flaunted her newly transformed auburn tresses, giving fans major style envy.

Kylie Jenner’s model sister looked stunning in a figure-hugging black gown that clung to her lithe figure.

The fashionista kept the cold at bay by wrapping up in a matching black cardigan and wearing a pair of black leather boots.

To elevate her look and protect her eyes from the glare of the sun, she wore a pair of black sunglasses as she strode though the street.

She carrying a brown faux fur bag on her shoulder, and ran her fingers through her newly-dyed auburn locks to capture stun the onlookers.

Kendall Jenner’s new hairstyle has garnered massive praise and likes from fans, friends and family members. The stunner’s outing comes after she stripped naked in a jaw-dropping shoot with a magazine this week.