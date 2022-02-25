Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner got candid about how she coped with mental breakdown and anxiety.

During her conversation with i-D, the 26-year-old shared that a private diary helped quash her panic attacks and depression.

“It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum expressed.

“Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I’m like, ‘No one can ever get this,'” Jenner noted.

She also recalled how her habit of journaling recently helped her amidst her ‘panic attack’.

“I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,'” she recalled.

“(It’s) great form of therapy and form of distraction,” she added more.

“I just love having things that are for me and no one else, you know? I feel like reading is one of those things.”