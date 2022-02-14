Kevin Hart supports Kanye West in his battle with Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish

Kevin Hart, a comedian, speaks out about Kanye West’s recent actions, including feuds with Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and Billie Eilish.

The singer began by apologising for Kanye’s behaviour and warning Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish that West is “just being himself.”

Hart believes that Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish understand that West’s statements and actions are simply “him being himself.”

He later went into further detail with The Sun, saying, “Look, Kanye is Kanye, so it may be drama to some, but not to him.”

In West’s opinion, at the end of the day “He’s just being himself, and people should either embrace it or go on.”

During his interview with the publication, Hart was also asked about his feelings about the feud with Eilish, and he began to chuckle before confessing that his age precludes him from worrying about such things, and he said, “I’m not sure. That doesn’t bother me because I’m 42.”

Almost all of West’s recent feuds have been fueled by the Pete Davidson flame, beginning with crossed-out photos of the star and ending with a public rejection of anyone who has ever been affiliated with him in the first place.