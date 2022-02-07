Khloé Kardashian called out for her ‘mean girl’ behavior

Netizens have criticized Khloé Kardashian’s’mean girl’ behavior against Jersey Shore actress Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians member can be seen having a dig at the 34-year-old in a video from the 2016 program Kocktails With Khloe that has recently emerged on social media.

Snooki, who was a close friend of Kim’s, remembered an occasion when she visited the Kardashians.

“I came over and I was obsessed with you at the time. And I said OK Kim you’re cool but like I really want to meet Khloe,” she started revisiting.

“So I came over and she brought me to you, she tapped you on the shoulder and she was like: ‘Khloe, look who’s here,” she told the reality TV star.

“And you looked at me up and down and swear to God, said ‘What the (expletive) is she doing here, are you kidding me Kim?” she added.

Snooki stated that she was so upset by the happenstance that she ‘just left’.

Reacting to her apparent ‘mean girl vibes’, the mum-of-one said, “First of all I don’t know why Khlo-money came out.”

Khloé tried to clarify by saying, “She is my alter ego, she’s here today. But maybe I was jealous if you were getting more attention. I have no idea why.”

Fans, however, were disappointed with her response, and rushed to TikTok to demand an apology from Khloe, according to The Mirror.