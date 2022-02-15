Khloé Kardashian Describes Pete Davidson as the “Sweetest” After He Sends Her Valentine’s Day Flowers

Pete Davidson gave a thoughtful gesture to Kim Kardashian’s sister.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live actress gave flowers to Khloé Kardashian for Valentine’s Day, and she tweeted a photo of beautiful pink roses and calla lilies on Monday. “The most delicious! Thank you so much, Pete “On her Instagram Story, she wrote with three pink heart emojis.

Khloé, 37, also received flowers for the holiday from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as well as her niece Penelope Disick.

Last year, the founder of Good American split from Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, the NBA player, 30, admitted that he fathered a kid with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related bills, following a paternity test. Thompson had previously contested the child’s paternity, which was born on December 1.

Thompson was publicly dating Kardashian, with whom he shares 312-year-old daughter True, at the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. (The sportsman also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

While Khloé revealed her Valentine’s Day gifts, Kim, 41, has yet to reveal whether she and Davidson celebrated in any way. The pair was pictured dining in a private tent in New York City just days before the holiday.

Later, Kim and Davidson were seen kissing, which was their first public PDA moment.

“Pete is terrific for Kim,” a source told PEOPLE, adding, “During the past few months that they have been dating, Kim has been really happy.” (Kim and Davidson had been rumoured to be dating since October.)

After nearly seven years of marriage, the mother of four filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of last year. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of Kardashian, 44, and West, who recently wanted to be proclaimed legally single.

“All of Kanye’s drama is still difficult for her, but Pete cheers her up. So far, there hasn’t been any drama. It’s a breath of fresh air for Kim “According to the source.

Meanwhile, West’s marriage to actress Julia Fox has dissolved. The rep for the Uncut Gems star confirmed the split to PEOPLE. In a since-deleted tweet, Fox also announced their split on social media.