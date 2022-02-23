Khloé Kardashian is looking for Blac Chyna’s bank and therapy records

Khloé Kardashian’s spat with Blac Chyna has reportedly escalated. The Poosh businesswoman has reportedly filed a court petition requesting the former Rob & Chyna star’s bank and therapy records.

According to Radar, Keeping Up With The Kardashians alums Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have filed a motion with the court to set a hearing date in their multi-million dollar legal dispute.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian and other family members for allegedly defaming her and assaulting her baby daddy.

According to the lawsuit, the world’s most famous family forced E! to discontinue her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The court filings claim that “(Chyna’s) prolonged entertainment career and related revenues are directly relevant to defending against (Chyna’s) accusations that she has suffered millions of dollars in damages in lost income and lost earning ability.”

Following Chyna’s lawsuit, Rob filed a separate complaint against his ex-girlfriend for abusing him in 2016 following an altercation at Kylie Jenner’s house.