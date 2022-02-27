Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Khloe Kardashian
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Khloe Kardashian looked like a vision in her latest outing with her BFF Malika Haqq.

On Friday night, the 37-year-old reality TV personality was seen leaving Nobu in Malinu with her BFF Malika and leaving her fans in awe with her unending beauty.

The reality TV star showed off her stunning figure in a tight chocolate brown outfit in the viral photos.

The Good American founder was seen slipping into the backseat of a white Rolls Royce with her long, blonde hair down in natural curls.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Malika have been friends for over two decades, long before the Kardashian-Jenner family rose to fame.

Malika was a regular on the former E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she was frequently seen with Khloé.

Earlier, Khloe took to Instagram to express her support for the people of Ukraine.

Khloe Kardashian

‘I pray for the people of Ukraine,’ she wrote. I pray for the children, who should never have to go through the pain and fear they are going through right now.

Khloe Kardashian

‘To think of thousands of children living every moment terrified and many without their loved ones breaks my heart into a million pieces.’

She couldn’t ‘imagine having to flee my home, separate from my family, and leave behind everything and everyone I know and love,’ she said.

 

Also Read

Read More

28 mins ago
Pete Davidson is skipping this week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' and here's why

Pete Davidson sparked outrage among fans when he recently deleted his Instagram...
33 mins ago
Meghan Markle treasures her 'actress' identity: 'She hasn't given up,' says the author

Even after retiring from acting, Meghan Markle wants to be known as...
38 mins ago
After crossing paths with the Queen in the Palace, Prince Harry discusses his 'panic attack.'

Prince Harry once mentioned his amusing panic attack after running into the...
41 mins ago
Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is 'heartbroken' over Russia's invasion

Milla Jovovich, the actress, spoke out on Friday about Russia's ongoing invasion...
44 mins ago
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages

Gisele Bundchen and NFL legend Tom Brady have been married for 13...
48 mins ago
BTS has unveiled a new fashion house collaboration with a high-end American brand

BTS has officially collaborated with Nordstrom, an American luxury department store. The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Siraj wonders why PPP, PTI holding protest marches against each other

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday asked what...
Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay moving tributes to Ukrainians at the NAACP Awards

As they accepted the NAACP award on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan...
Prince Harry
11 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to ‘outflank’ the royal family by appealing to Generation Z

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be courting Generation Z...
Killing Eve
13 mins ago
‘Killing Eve’ last season will reveal a more lethal cat-and-mouse game

According to The Associated Press, Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie...
Adsence Ad 300X600