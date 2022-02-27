Khloe Kardashian looks stunning as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looked like a vision in her latest outing with her BFF Malika Haqq.

On Friday night, the 37-year-old reality TV personality was seen leaving Nobu in Malinu with her BFF Malika and leaving her fans in awe with her unending beauty.

The reality TV star showed off her stunning figure in a tight chocolate brown outfit in the viral photos.

The Good American founder was seen slipping into the backseat of a white Rolls Royce with her long, blonde hair down in natural curls.

Khloe and Malika have been friends for over two decades, long before the Kardashian-Jenner family rose to fame.

Malika was a regular on the former E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she was frequently seen with Khloé.

Earlier, Khloe took to Instagram to express her support for the people of Ukraine.

‘I pray for the people of Ukraine,’ she wrote. I pray for the children, who should never have to go through the pain and fear they are going through right now.

‘To think of thousands of children living every moment terrified and many without their loved ones breaks my heart into a million pieces.’

She couldn’t ‘imagine having to flee my home, separate from my family, and leave behind everything and everyone I know and love,’ she said.