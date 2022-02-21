Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Khloé Kardashian raises temperature as she donned a figure-hugging dress

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:38 pm
Khloé Kardashian

Famed fashion mogul Khloé Kardashian leaves her Insta fam stunned as she flaunted her curves wearing a gorgeous brown dress in recent clicks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram and raised the temperature with a series of pictures in an off-shoulder body-hugging dress.

“Its giving I just buried my rich husband vibes Ross,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In another post, displaying her stunning diamond ring, the mommy of one wrote, “No pressure, no diamonds”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. Leaving her blonde tresses open, Khloé also flashed diamond earrings along with a glam ring.

After posting the spectacular photo carousel the reality TV star was bombarded with messages by star fellow stars and famous pals.

Sister Kourtney commented: “you better,” while adding a brown heart emoji.

One fan added: “Khloe this series is iconic, you look incredible!”

Read More

50 mins ago
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS,...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone touches upon struggling days in industry alongside Katrina Kaif

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses Deepika Padukone talked about the struggling days...
2 hours ago
Ali Fazal is over the moon after huge success of his recent film 'Death On The Nile'

Indian actor Ali Fazal is overjoyed after his recent Hollywood film Death...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas explores herself as 'not lesbian'

Model and actress Amna Ilyas spilt the beans about her personal and...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Did Zarnish Khan dub Alizeh Shah a 'Badtameez'?

As a few celebrities from the industry had mentioned actress Alizeh Shah...
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra shares a love-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently welcomed their baby...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Diana
8 mins ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for ‘irresponsibly’ attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
Alexandra Daddario
13 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
13 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
PSL 7 Points table
15 mins ago
Today’s PSL 7 Points table on, 21st February 2022

PSL 7 Points table: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 30th match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600