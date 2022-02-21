Famed fashion mogul Khloé Kardashian leaves her Insta fam stunned as she flaunted her curves wearing a gorgeous brown dress in recent clicks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram and raised the temperature with a series of pictures in an off-shoulder body-hugging dress.

“Its giving I just buried my rich husband vibes Ross,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In another post, displaying her stunning diamond ring, the mommy of one wrote, “No pressure, no diamonds”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. Leaving her blonde tresses open, Khloé also flashed diamond earrings along with a glam ring.

After posting the spectacular photo carousel the reality TV star was bombarded with messages by star fellow stars and famous pals.

Sister Kourtney commented: “you better,” while adding a brown heart emoji.

One fan added: “Khloe this series is iconic, you look incredible!”