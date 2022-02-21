Khloé Kardashian raises temperature as she donned a figure-hugging dress
Famed fashion mogul Khloé Kardashian leaves her Insta fam stunned as she flaunted her curves wearing a gorgeous brown dress in recent clicks.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram and raised the temperature with a series of pictures in an off-shoulder body-hugging dress.
“Its giving I just buried my rich husband vibes Ross,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
In another post, displaying her stunning diamond ring, the mommy of one wrote, “No pressure, no diamonds”.
View this post on Instagram
The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. Leaving her blonde tresses open, Khloé also flashed diamond earrings along with a glam ring.
After posting the spectacular photo carousel the reality TV star was bombarded with messages by star fellow stars and famous pals.
Sister Kourtney commented: “you better,” while adding a brown heart emoji.
One fan added: “Khloe this series is iconic, you look incredible!”
