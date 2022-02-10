Khloé Kardashian Unveils Her Shapewear Line in a Thong Bodysuit

Khloé Kardashian’s denim line, Good American, is noted for its wide size range and appealing styles. Now, the reality star is following in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian and dipping her toes — or should I say famous hips — into shapewear with the introduction of Good Body, a new range of bodysuits and dresses.

Khloé announced the collection in the only manner she knows how: with a seductive, practically naked photo that gave the brand’s new admirers a sneak peek at the line. The celebrity models one of the line’s classics, the Scuba Mock Neck Tank Bodysuit, in an exclusive snapshot obtained by InStyle.

Her blonde bob is separated down the middle and paired with Khloé’s iconic huge hoop earrings. Her glam is understated, with nude tones complementing the beige colour of her turtleneck-meets-undies as she poses with her arms crossed.

“Bodysuits have always been a staple in my wardrobe; they’re versatile, comfortable and sexy,” Khloé tells InStyle. “Since they’re my go-to, I’ve been especially excited about our latest Good Body collection. I worked closely with the team to perfect the fit of each piece, using an assortment of new compression fabrics that smooth and sculpt like never before. I’ve been loving wearing the pieces solo or layered with a pair of Good American jeans!”

The buttery-soft and silky, yet compressive, fabric will embrace you in all the right places, according to Good Body. Plus, the one-piece includes a thong bottom, so you can say goodbye to underwear lines.

However, the amazing Scuba Tank is only the beginning. The collection includes over 70 alternatives that promise to support and empower any body in a wide range of colours to match every outfit. From structured, statement control shirts to fashion-forward body-con dresses, Khloé has made shapewear fashionable – and not only for wearing under clothes.