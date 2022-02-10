Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 02:04 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Khloé Kardashian Unveils Her Shapewear Line in a Thong Bodysuit

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 02:04 am
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Unveils Her Shapewear Line in a Thong Bodysuit

Khloé Kardashian’s denim line, Good American, is noted for its wide size range and appealing styles. Now, the reality star is following in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian and dipping her toes — or should I say famous hips — into shapewear with the introduction of Good Body, a new range of bodysuits and dresses.

Khloé announced the collection in the only manner she knows how: with a seductive, practically naked photo that gave the brand’s new admirers a sneak peek at the line. The celebrity models one of the line’s classics, the Scuba Mock Neck Tank Bodysuit, in an exclusive snapshot obtained by InStyle.

Her blonde bob is separated down the middle and paired with Khloé’s iconic huge hoop earrings. Her glam is understated, with nude tones complementing the beige colour of her turtleneck-meets-undies as she poses with her arms crossed.

“Bodysuits have always been a staple in my wardrobe; they’re versatile, comfortable and sexy,” Khloé tells InStyle. “Since they’re my go-to, I’ve been especially excited about our latest Good Body collection. I worked closely with the team to perfect the fit of each piece, using an assortment of new compression fabrics that smooth and sculpt like never before. I’ve been loving wearing the pieces solo or layered with a pair of Good American jeans!”

The buttery-soft and silky, yet compressive, fabric will embrace you in all the right places, according to Good Body. Plus, the one-piece includes a thong bottom, so you can say goodbye to underwear lines.

However, the amazing Scuba Tank is only the beginning. The collection includes over 70 alternatives that promise to support and empower any body in a wide range of colours to match every outfit. From structured, statement control shirts to fashion-forward body-con dresses, Khloé has made shapewear fashionable – and not only for wearing under clothes.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth 'began weeping.' When a'special royal' died,

Queen Elizabeth reportedly began sobbing hysterically on a plane in Kenya because...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

Throwback When an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar...
1 hour ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian reveals the reason behind his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time to...
2 hours ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s...
2 hours ago
Arslan Naseer congratulates Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage in a hilarious Tweet

YouTuber and actor Arslan Naseer congratulate Amir Liaquat Hussian on his third...
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Ayeza Khan makes for a starry vision in a black outfit

When it comes to fashion, the actress who has stepped up her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
9 mins ago
During an outing with Saint, Kim Kardashian answers to Kanye West in style

Kim Kardashian, who has been spotted wearing Kanye West's designer sneakers throughout...
Prince Charles
48 mins ago
The Covid report by Prince Charles raises concerns about the Queen’s health.

According to a fresh storey, Prince Charles, who is self-isolating after testing...
Meghan Markle
51 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day advise for singles revealed

Meghan Markle's wise and sensible advise for singles on Valentine's Day has...
Prince Harry
56 mins ago
Camilla’s status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry's memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla's position as future...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600