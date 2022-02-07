Khloé Kardashian’s rumored flame Harry Jowsey admits flirting

Khloé Kardashian was recently the subject of romance rumours involving Harry Jowsey, who denied the rumours but acknowledged to sending romantic texts to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

He recently changed his Bio on his Instagram account which has around 4million followers as: “In a very serious & committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe)”.

During his interview with TMZ, the 24-year-old TV actor said that there was no “back-and-forth messaging” between them.

He did, however, disclose to the magazine that he swiftly unsent his corny DMs — Instagram direct messages – to Kardashian.

“I DMed her a while ago, and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird?’, and then all this stuff came out and I just unsent it,” he told the outlet.

“I was like, I’m so embarrassed. I got so embarrassed! I was like oh she’s gonna think I’m an (expletive) loser,” he added.

Despite the cringe practice, Jowsey uttered that he would ‘love’ to date the socialite.

“I would actually love to take her on a date though, I feel like I would be so much fun for her,” he said. “But I don’t know what her situation is. Fingers crossed one day.”

He also talked about Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson for cheating on the realty TV star. “I guess I wouldn’t cheat on her! That’s probably the biggest one,” he added.