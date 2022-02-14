Kim Kardashian adores THIS fashion statement from her most recent Vogue shoot

Kim Kardashian, the famous model and reality TV personality, has shared a glimpse of one of her favourite looks from the current shoot for Vogue magazine’s March 2022 issue.

On Monday, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram and shared a stunning image from the magazine’s most recent session.

“I adore this shot from my @voguemagazine cover shoot but what I love most is that I was able to use @makeupbymario and @chrisappleton1 to glam me,” the SKIMS founder said in the caption.

She went on to describe her encounter with makeup artist Marion, who fired his agent in order to work with Kim on the shoot. “When Mario first started working with me, his agent urged him not to work with me again since dealing with a reality star would never get him a US Vogue cover.” “He stated he’d rather have me than the cover and fired his agency,” she claimed.

“It might have taken us over a decade, but I couldn’t be more proud of my glam squad who has always shown up for me,” the fashion mogul said in her post. “I adore you!”

Kim, who is presently dating comedian Pete Davidson, looked lovely in a glam makeover in the posted photo. Examine it out.