Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm

Kim Kardashian begins Valentine’s Day celebrations

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, an American TV celebrity and socialite, celebrated Valentine’s Day early by releasing stunning photos.

On Wednesday, the Skims founder took to Instagram to give fans a peek inside her Valentine’s Day preparations.

The 41-year-old reality personality, who recently announced her new role as Balenciaga’s next spokesperson, began her V-Day cycle in a matching pink crop top and teeny-tiny pants.

Pete Davidson’s ladylove looked stunning in a gleaming tie-up top and shorts.

Kanye’s ex uploaded a selfie of herself carrying black roses (of course) for all the cupid-obsessed lovers, while wearing a glossy hot-pink bralette and slacks, from her living room.

Kim Kardashian looked out of this world in hot pink steamy ensembles she packed for Valentine’s Day while dating Pete Davidson.

 

