Kim Kardashian displays her daughter North’s artwork during a home tour

Kim Kardashian showed her fans her daughter North’s artwork, and they haven’t stopped raving since.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently provided a tour of her house for Vogue’s Objects of Affection video series. Throughout it all, she displayed her daughter’s paintings, which wowed fans.

“She’s a really, really excellent artist, and she loves to paint,” Kardashian added of her daughter, who is eight years old.

Holding out a handful of her works, including one she shared on Instagram nearly a year ago, Kardashian revealed that North “makes small paintings for me, such as this wolf She did, however, do one of our bearded dragons.”

Kardashian even displayed a doodle North made in her room when ill with COVID-19. The artwork depicted a young girl with two buns on top of her head and fangs for teeth.

“It’s a charcoal,” the SKIMS tycoon stated of the item. “Perhaps it was simply her emo mood.”

“I enjoy watching her personality, emotions, and everything she goes through and feels. It’s been a fantastic pastime of hers “Kardashian made a remark.

Kardashian’s devotion for her children is evident in her home, as she displayed lovely scrapbooks for her four children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 212 — whom she shares with Kanye West.