Kim Kardashian has filed fresh legal docs in which she alleges Kanye West is causing her “mental pain.”

Kim Kardashian has urged the court to expedite her divorce from Kanye West, claiming that “terminating our marital status” will help her husband “understand that our marital connection is finished.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the 41-year-old states in the legal paperwork obtained by US Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” Kardashian feels that being labelled legally single would help the former marriage to “move forward on a better path that will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children.”

The Skims designer and West, 44, have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has made public attempts to reunite with Kardashian, while also criticising her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and blaming his separated wife for keeping the children from him. Interestingly, Kardashian’s team argues that one of West’s goals in the future is to “avoid or make it impossible for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” and that his wish for her to “waive all marital advantages should she remarry” is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after six years of marriage. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before their May 2014 wedding, according to the documents she signed on Wednesday, February 23. Last week, West requested a court to dismiss Kardashian’s request to be regarded legally single during the proceedings. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 2.