Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian has filed fresh legal docs in which she alleges Kanye West is causing her “mental pain.”

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:59 pm
Kanye West
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kim Kardashian has urged the court to expedite her divorce from Kanye West, claiming that “terminating our marital status” will help her husband “understand that our marital connection is finished.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the 41-year-old states in the legal paperwork obtained by US Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” Kardashian feels that being labelled legally single would help the former marriage to “move forward on a better path that will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children.”

The Skims designer and West, 44, have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has made public attempts to reunite with Kardashian, while also criticising her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and blaming his separated wife for keeping the children from him. Interestingly, Kardashian’s team argues that one of West’s goals in the future is to “avoid or make it impossible for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” and that his wish for her to “waive all marital advantages should she remarry” is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after six years of marriage. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before their May 2014 wedding, according to the documents she signed on Wednesday, February 23. Last week, West requested a court to dismiss Kardashian’s request to be regarded legally single during the proceedings. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 2.

 

Read More

34 mins ago
After Catching COVID The Queen shows encouraging signs of recovery

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a phone audience to UK Prime...
38 mins ago
Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's shameful nightclub video goes viral

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again been in the headlines...
44 mins ago
Rihanna rejects Kim Kardashian's maternity style and encourages expectant mothers to wear it all

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with lover A$AP Rocky, has...
50 mins ago
Lindsay Lohan demonstrates how to pronounce her surname, and the video quickly becomes viral

Lindsay Lohan, who recently joined TikTok, went viral after providing the proper...
51 mins ago
Prince Harry sues British tabloid

Prince Harry, to file a news lawsuit against the British tabloids, Harry...
55 mins ago
Guidelines: Prince Harry has been advised not to expect security in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry has been told not to expect protection during his visit...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

17 mins ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia...
18 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi dolled-up in sparkling attire for Kashmir Beats Season 2

Kinza Hashmi proved once again that nothing can overpower her striking aesthetic...
IU vs PZ
21 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 5-wicket against Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United won the first eliminator match by five...
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
22 mins ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This...
Adsence Ad 300X600