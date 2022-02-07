Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:28 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:28 pm

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to the recent commotion brought on by ex-husband Kanye West’s public pronouncements. While the rapper recently deleted all of his posts accusing Kim of keeping him away from their children. And expressing his anger at not having a voice in daughter North West’s TikTok debut. Things between the two appear to have gone worse, and Kim appears to be furious about it.

Read more: Kim Kardashian tops the fashion game with Balenciaga collab

Despite Kim’s efforts to become legally single, it’s been stated that the rapper has been slow to finalize their divorce. Kim isn’t happy with Kanye’s public pronouncements about their divorce, according to a source, and she’s attempted to sit back and take the high road to protect the kids as best she can.

A source said, “[Kim] is doing everything she can for her children to provide them with the most stable and normal childhood possible. Although, she despises Kanye for barging in and tearing her down. She isn’t going to put up with it, and she isn’t scared of him. She’s put up with a lot, and she’s had enough of being kind!”

Read more: Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

Kim stated in a recent statement in response to Kanye’s recent posts that divorce is already difficult and that the rapper’s incessant attacks have just made it worse. The mother of four stated that she had intended to have a good co-parenting relationship with Kanye. From the very beginning, however, the rapper seemed to be making it hard.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

42 mins ago
Tom Holland talks about his experience of shooting in the film Uncharted

Tom Holland is gearing up for the premiere of Uncharted, his forthcoming...
18 hours ago
Top 5 Skincare Trends of 2022

Whether you are a skincare enthusiast or not, it is always intriguing...
21 hours ago
Areeba Habib is a vision in a sun-kissed snaps

Pakistani actress Areeba Habib, who married Sadian Imran in a lavish wedding...
23 hours ago
Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her...
1 day ago
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken...
3 days ago
Feroze Khan robbed the heart with his grace in latest photoshoot

Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
Huawei Y7
3 mins ago
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The...
18 mins ago
SC rejects plea to increase minorities’ seats in NA, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday rejected a petition...
25 mins ago
Kanye West has finally took a mature decision to take down all of his recent Instagram posts about Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram posts...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600