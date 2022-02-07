Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to the recent commotion brought on by ex-husband Kanye West’s public pronouncements. While the rapper recently deleted all of his posts accusing Kim of keeping him away from their children. And expressing his anger at not having a voice in daughter North West’s TikTok debut. Things between the two appear to have gone worse, and Kim appears to be furious about it.

Despite Kim’s efforts to become legally single, it’s been stated that the rapper has been slow to finalize their divorce. Kim isn’t happy with Kanye’s public pronouncements about their divorce, according to a source, and she’s attempted to sit back and take the high road to protect the kids as best she can.

A source said, “[Kim] is doing everything she can for her children to provide them with the most stable and normal childhood possible. Although, she despises Kanye for barging in and tearing her down. She isn’t going to put up with it, and she isn’t scared of him. She’s put up with a lot, and she’s had enough of being kind!”

Kim stated in a recent statement in response to Kanye’s recent posts that divorce is already difficult and that the rapper’s incessant attacks have just made it worse. The mother of four stated that she had intended to have a good co-parenting relationship with Kanye. From the very beginning, however, the rapper seemed to be making it hard.

