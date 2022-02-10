Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian is all smiles with her children in her latest Vogue picture

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is all smiles with her children in her latest Vogue picture

Kim Kardashian shared a lovely snapshot of her children, and it’s too cute to handle.

Kim, 41, took to Twitter to post a sweet photo of her four children sitting for Vogue’s cover storey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Styled by North.”

In the shot, the SKIMS founder is wearing a Balenciaga Couture full denim jumpsuit, while her children are dressed stylishly.

North, who dressed all of her siblings for the shoot, is seen on the floor practising her basketball skills while wearing a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mother’s shredded Levi jeans.

Meanwhile, Saint looks too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, Chicago in a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots, and Psalm in a flannel and cargo pants.

Kim Kardashian has two girls, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
Prince Harry has promised to complete Princess Diana's 'unfinished business.'

Prince Harry has vowed to carry on his late mother Princess Diana's...
48 mins ago
Sajal Aly shows how to glam up gorgeously for virtual meetings

Sajal Aly, the stunning star, never disappoints her admirers, whether it's with...
50 mins ago
Prince Charles 'obviously adores' his daughter-in-law. Kate Middleton

While Prince Charles is not known for his outpouring of emotions, it...
1 hour ago
Ayesha Omar proves she is a true diva in her latest pictures

Ayesha Omar is also a fashion icon in addition to being an...
2 hours ago
Prince Charles and Camilla pose for an unusual snapshot with royal well-wishers

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have thanked royal admirers for...
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez is very surprised to rekindle with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is thankful for the chance to work things out with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Leonardo DiCaprio along with Girlfriend and Tobey Maguire partied with a group of girls at the Bar

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone partied with a group of...
The U.S. shirks responsibility for Starlink satellites' activities: spokesperson
8 mins ago
The U.S. shirks responsibility for Starlink satellites’ activities: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States shirks its responsibility and...
10 mins ago
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend’s unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter...
Saboor Aly flaunts 90's fashion vibes in this green lehenga
16 mins ago
Saboor Aly flaunts 90’s fashion vibes in this green lehenga

Saboor Aly, a wonderful newlywed actress, has established a niche for herself...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600