Kim Kardashian is all smiles with her children in her latest Vogue picture

Kim Kardashian shared a lovely snapshot of her children, and it’s too cute to handle.

Kim, 41, took to Twitter to post a sweet photo of her four children sitting for Vogue’s cover storey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Styled by North.”

In the shot, the SKIMS founder is wearing a Balenciaga Couture full denim jumpsuit, while her children are dressed stylishly.

Styled by North pic.twitter.com/DCv1HWbWUK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022

North, who dressed all of her siblings for the shoot, is seen on the floor practising her basketball skills while wearing a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mother’s shredded Levi jeans.

Meanwhile, Saint looks too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, Chicago in a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots, and Psalm in a flannel and cargo pants.

Kim Kardashian has two girls, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.