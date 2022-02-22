Kim Kardashian is ‘connecting’ with the Kar-Jenner sisters in the midst of Kanye West controversy
Kim Kardashian is finding peace in her sisters in the midst of Kanye West’s never-ending efforts to win her back.
On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a snapshot with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in which she reflected on her blessings.
Kim was wearing a white body-hugging dress in the vintage photo. while she was accompanied by her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was dressed in a cut-out black dress. Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie also posed with the 41-year-old, all of whom were beaming.
“Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart,” captioned Kim alongside her post.
Meanwhile, her separated spouse Kanye West has reacted to her plea to remarry. Before signing the divorce papers, the rapper insists that her appeal be amended.
