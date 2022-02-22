Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
Kim Kardashian is ‘connecting’ with the Kar-Jenner sisters in the midst of Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is finding peace in her sisters in the midst of Kanye West’s never-ending efforts to win her back.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a snapshot with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in which she reflected on her blessings.

Kim was wearing a white body-hugging dress in the vintage photo. while she was accompanied by her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was dressed in a cut-out black dress. Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie also posed with the 41-year-old, all of whom were beaming.

“Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart,” captioned Kim alongside her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Meanwhile, her separated spouse Kanye West has reacted to her plea to remarry. Before signing the divorce papers, the rapper insists that her appeal be amended.

 

