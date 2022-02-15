Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:13 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is enraged that Kanye West has shared her texts,  receives a cheesy response

Kim Kardashian has had enough of being used as a pawn in Kanye West’s social media drama.

Kim allegedly sent him another text message after the rapper disclosed private discussions with her estranged wife, complaining about why he was releasing her text messages on his Instagram.

“How come you can’t keep our discussions private?” a frustrated Kim asks Kanye.

“Because I received a text message from my favourite person on the planet. I’m your biggest supporter. Why wouldn’t I tell someone?” Kanye responds in an attempt to win Kim back.

 

A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatchtbb)

Since then, the rapper has erased the posts.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. The father-of-four, on the other side, is adamant about reuniting with his family.

