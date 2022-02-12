Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:17 pm
Kim Kardashian is guarding her ‘crown’ as Kanye West’s dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase to commemorate her day.

Kim’s new slogan is to focus on herself in the midst of all the commotion surrounding her estranged husband Kanye West.

With the same vigour, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her images in body-hugging gym clothing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Chin up or the crown slides,” she captioned the photo, revealing her workout routine to fans.

Kim made headlines a few days ago with her statement on self-love for Vogue’s March issue. “The forties are all about me,” she asserted.

