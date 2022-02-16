Kim Kardashian is ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s efforts to ‘get back together,’ source

Kim Kardashian is presently ‘ignoring’ any of Kanye West’s peas of reconciliation because to numerous activities that have intruded on her privacy.

During one of their honest interviews, an individual close to E News revealed this information.

Their fadings indicate “Kim is attempting to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and appeals to reconcile. She is incredibly happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She is content with her current situation and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.”

At the same time, she hopes nothing but the best for her ex-husband. The same insider also discussed the duo’s present sentiments for each other and clarified Kim’s perspective, saying, “Kim is hoping Kanye will be able to move on in the future and understand they aren’t getting back together.”

Pete Davidson, on the other hand, has completely ignored the situation, in part because he is not active on social media and, more importantly, because “he doesn’t want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye.”

He helps Kim with everything she needs and they try not to focus on it,” and he even feels “sympathy” for what Kanye is going through.