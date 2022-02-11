Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her’Chin Up’ After Kanye West Appears to Drop Diss Track During Divorce Drama

Getting above it! While working out, Kim Kardashian alluded to her estranged husband, Kanye West.

“Chin up or the crown slips,” the reality personality, 41, posted on Instagram on Friday, February 11, shortly after the 44-year-old rapper dropped another diss tune.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flaunted her toned body in a blue, form-fitting bodysuit while standing in front of an exercise machine on Friday. After working out, she had her hair slicked back and a faint glow on her face.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian’s ongoing spat with West made headlines after the Yeezy designer appeared to rap about the Skims founder on the new single “City of Gods.”

His collaboration with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti was released at midnight and included a few not-so-subtle references to his children’s mother. (The couple has two girls, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.)

West sings about “leaving my lover to the arms of another” at one point in the song, while in another lyric he discusses the fallout from their February 2021 divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” West raps, seemingly commenting on Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson, which began after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

The Grammy winner previously mocked Davidson, 28, after he and Kardashian made their romance official in November 2021, with lyrics from his January single, “My Life Was Never Easy.”

West raps in the song, which he co-wrote with The Game, “God protected me from the crash just so I can smash Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Earlier this month, West again turned heads when he publicly slammed Kardashian for letting their eldest child, North, post TikTok videos without his permission.

On February 4, the KKW Beauty CEO responded to his comments on Instagram, writing, “Kanye’s repeated attacks on me in interviews and on social media are far more damaging than any TikTok North could create.”

Kardashian, who described herself as their children’s “primary provider and carer,” continued, “Divorce is painful enough on our children, and Kanye’s preoccupation with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publically is only causing extra suffering for everybody.”

The rapper, who has since removed all of his Instagram postings about his family’s ups and downs, responded by accusing Kardashian of conspiring against him at his daughter Chicago’s birthday party last month.

“You put security on me inside the house to play with my kid, then accused me of stealing, and I had to undergo a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs,” he claimed in one of the tweets.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 9, the Selfish author “wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still thinks that might happen soon.”

According to the source, Kim is “trying to keep the peace and establish security for herself and her children.”