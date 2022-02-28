Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles in her new $95 million private jet

Kim Kardashian, the billionaire mogul and reality TV star, never fails to dazzle fans and followers with her glamorous style statements.

The supermodel recently debuted her luxurious private jet as she returned from Milan Fashion Week.

The mother-of-four was photographed wearing chic leather pants, heeled boots, and an oversized leather jacket as she flew back to Los Angeles on her brand-new private jet, named ‘Kim Air,’ which is worth a whopping $95 million.

The SKIMS founder accessorised her look with Prada gloves, rectangular-shaped black sunglasses, and a disposable black face mask.

According to TMZ, Kardashian had been waiting a year for her custom-made new jet, which has a cream-colored interior — the same design scheme as her home.