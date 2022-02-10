Kim Kardashian reveals how she resisted her bizarre 2021 Met Gala outfit

Famed business mogul Kim Kardashian, who had sparked a plethora of meme fest with her bizarre look at the Met Gala 2021, discussed how she initially resisted her largely-discussed outfit.

Speaking candidly to Vogue, the mother-of-four revealed that the 2021 Met Gala outfit almost didn’t happen but then I agreed to wear her Balenciaga body stocking.

“I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?” Kardashian told.

“But Demna [Gvasalia, Creative Director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear a mask. That is the look.”

During that time, a source revealed how Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West’s presence was felt during the gala.

“It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga,” the source said.

“This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence,” it added.

At the event, Kim’s outfit immediately brought storm all over the internet and was titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021.

She walked the red carpet solo covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels.

The black gown, that featured a figure-hugging silhouette, with a matching mask and train added a mysterious vibe to the grand event.