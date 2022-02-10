Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian reveals how she resisted her bizarre 2021 Met Gala outfit

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Kim Kardashian 2021 Met Gala look

Famed business mogul Kim Kardashian, who had sparked a plethora of meme fest with her bizarre look at the Met Gala 2021, discussed how she initially resisted her largely-discussed outfit.

Speaking candidly to Vogue, the mother-of-four revealed that the 2021 Met Gala outfit almost didn’t happen but then I agreed to wear her Balenciaga body stocking.

“I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?” Kardashian told.

“But Demna [Gvasalia, Creative Director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear a mask. That is the look.”

During that time, a source revealed how Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West’s presence was felt during the gala.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Met 2021 look breakdown 

“It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga,” the source said.

“This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence,” it added.

At the event, Kim’s outfit immediately brought storm all over the internet and was titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021.

Kim Kardashian's bizarre look at Met Gala 2021

She walked the red carpet solo covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels.

The black gown, that featured a figure-hugging silhouette, with a matching mask and train added a mysterious vibe to the grand event.

Read More

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam plays a hostage taker in "A Thursday", reveals trailer

Yami Gautam starrer and the much anticipated movie A Thursday’s trailer is...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy strikes sensuous poses in this swimsuit amid chilly honeymoon

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who is currently having the best time of...
3 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her role as a lesbian in upcoming film

Ace Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared her experience of essaying the role...
3 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone...
4 hours ago
Mohib Mirza's directorial debut "Ishrat Made in China" will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yami Gautam A Thursday
16 mins ago
Yami Gautam’s husband ‘scared of sharing home’ after intense A Thursday trailer

After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday,...
25 mins ago
Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his...
48 mins ago
Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive...
51 mins ago
NICVD stops free elective angioplasty, angiography

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Thursday announced to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600