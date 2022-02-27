Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:17 pm
Kim Kardashian shows off her signature pout in a new selfie, proving she has no fear of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian appeared to be in good spirits for the impromptu photo shoot despite her ongoing feud with her estranged husband Kanye West.

In the red-hot Instagram photo, the American TV personality and socialite, who had just returned from Milan Fashion Week, looked like a glamour model, with her raven locks styled into two plaited pigtails that cascaded on her shoulders.

Kourtney’s sister, 41, opted for a bare-faced selfie, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She appeared to be completely fresh-faced.

Kim showed off her signature pout while flashing a peace sign at the camera, apparently in response to her children’s father’s new move about a legal battle.

“Shockingly not jet-lagged,” the reality star captioned the post.

 

Kim Kardashian’s selfie comes after a media outlet reported that enough evidence exists to charge Kim’s ex Kanye West with “punching” a fan in Los Angeles.

