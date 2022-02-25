Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
Kim Kardashian slays her curves at Milan Fashion Week

After claiming that her separated husband Kanye West’s social media posts are causing her ‘mental sorrow,’ Kim Kardashian resumed her beautiful 24-hour style parade during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality-tv star, 41, flaunted her hourglass curves in a rubber gown while out in the Italian city, and she also turned attention in an oversized suit and latex gloves shortly after.

The eye-catching ensemble included a pair of rubber gloves, giving it a similar look to the one she wore earlier in the day.

Kim wore her raven locks in a stylish chignon bun and added to the glitz with a pair of black sunglasses.

