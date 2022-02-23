Kim Kardashian spends a lot of money having her cars ghost grey coated

Kim Kardashian has spent more than $100,000 to revamp the appearance of her luxury vehicles.

The 41-year-old actress has customised a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, and a Maybach, which she had ghost grey painted to match her house paint.

The paint job was allegedly done by a well-known car shop in Los Angeles, who stated the colour is a’very precise Rolls-Royce grey.’

Kim’s each car took about a month to complete because each section of the car had to be disassembled before being sprayed.

Fans have speculated amusingly on Kanye West’s estranged wife’s decision to modify her cars, with one tweeting,’she wants to change everything she liked in the past.’

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, discussed her personalised automobiles in a new Vogue video in which she addresses the ‘things of her devotion’ in her Hidden Hills home: ‘I’ve always been a car girl, I adore vehicles, and I wanted to try something new.’ I wanted my cars to match in with my grey house. As a result, I did all grey automobiles instead of my usual matte silver.’