Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian spends a lot of money having her cars ghost grey coated

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:50 pm

Kim Kardashian spends a lot of money having her cars ghost grey coated

Kim Kardashian has spent more than $100,000 to revamp the appearance of her luxury vehicles.

The 41-year-old actress has customised a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, and a Maybach, which she had ghost grey painted to match her house paint.

The paint job was allegedly done by a well-known car shop in Los Angeles, who stated the colour is a’very precise Rolls-Royce grey.’

Kim’s each car took about a month to complete because each section of the car had to be disassembled before being sprayed.

Fans have speculated amusingly on Kanye West’s estranged wife’s decision to modify her cars, with one tweeting,’she wants to change everything she liked in the past.’

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, discussed her personalised automobiles in a new Vogue video in which she addresses the ‘things of her devotion’ in her Hidden Hills home: ‘I’ve always been a car girl, I adore vehicles, and I wanted to try something new.’ I wanted my cars to match in with my grey house. As a result, I did all grey automobiles instead of my usual matte silver.’

 

Read More

45 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
51 mins ago
Kate Middleton reunites with Princess Mary of Denmark, her royal doppelganger

On the penultimate day of her solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton...
56 mins ago
Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic travels' piqued the Queen's interest

According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still battling...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Jesy Nelson teases a forthcoming collaboration with Will. i.am

Jesy Nelson's fans will soon be able to hear new great music...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth is being 'closely monitored' after being diagnosed with covid-19

According to expert reports, Queen Elizabeth has been getting 'thinner and frailer.'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saeeda Imtiaz looks breathtaking in new alluring picture
7 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz looks breathtaking in new alluring picture

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
11 mins ago
10 terrorists killed during IBO in Hoshab

10 terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire...
Rakul Preet Singh
12 mins ago
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting her best foot forward in terms...
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress
16 mins ago
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress

Singer Aima Baig is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600