Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, pleading with him to spare Pete Davidson’s life

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, pleading with him to spare Pete Davidson’s life

Kanye West is doing his separated wife Kim Kardashian a favour by stating that he will not injure her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a recent chat with Kim, in which the diva is seen pleading with her husband to quit creating a hostile environment for her SNL funnyman.

“You are creating a dangerous and frightening situation, and someone will hurt Pete, and it will all be your responsibility,” Kardashian wrote to the hip-hop legend.

West captioned the photo, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” referring to Davidson, 28.

Kanye captioned another photo. “And I listened to you and told everyone not to do anything physical against Skete.”

The rapper has subsequently deleted both of these posts.

 

Read More

15 mins ago
Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch's murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury...
18 mins ago
Princess Yoko of Japan was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia after catching Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan has been admitted to hospital after contracting mild...
21 mins ago
Princess Eugenie spends Valentine's Day in the United States with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, surprised royal admirers with a gorgeous snapshot...
25 mins ago
Shakira expresses her love for her lover Gerard Pique on Valentine's Day

Shakira's Valentine's Day celebrations are off to a fantastic start, as she...
36 mins ago
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out...
43 mins ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kinza Hashmi
1 min ago
Kinza Hashmi drops jaws in latest clicks for her gram

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Sophie Turner
7 mins ago
Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner sparked suspicions that she was expecting her second child after...
Kim Kardashian
14 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is enraged that Kanye West has shared her texts,  receives a cheesy response

Kim Kardashian has had enough of being used as a pawn in...
Osman Khalid Butt enraged afterQandeel Baloch murderer walks free
15 mins ago
Osman Khalid Butt expresses shock after Qandeel Baloch’s murderer walks free

Netizens and Pakistani celebrities including actor Osman Khalid Butt expressed their fury...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600