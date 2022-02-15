Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, pleading with him to spare Pete Davidson’s life

Kanye West is doing his separated wife Kim Kardashian a favour by stating that he will not injure her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a recent chat with Kim, in which the diva is seen pleading with her husband to quit creating a hostile environment for her SNL funnyman.

“You are creating a dangerous and frightening situation, and someone will hurt Pete, and it will all be your responsibility,” Kardashian wrote to the hip-hop legend.

West captioned the photo, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” referring to Davidson, 28.

Kanye captioned another photo. “And I listened to you and told everyone not to do anything physical against Skete.”

The rapper has subsequently deleted both of these posts.