Kim Kardashian wants to be declared ‘Single’ again

Kim and Kanye fiasco are known to everyone, recently it has been revealed she pleaded with a judge to proclaim her single and disclosed that she had been experiencing ’emotional distress’ as a result of Kanye’s social media exploits.

According to TMZ, Kim stated, ‘I very much desire to be divorced.’

She told a judge she had requested Kanye keep their separation private ‘but he has not done so’.

‘Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,’ she stated in the new documents.

Recently the drama between Kim and Kanye has been playing out publicly on social media, where the rapper has been posting screenshots of text messages sent to him from his ex and gone to war with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

He previously also claimed that Kim was putting their daughter North West on TikTok ‘against his will’, accused her of ‘kidnapping’ their eight-year-old, and claimed she had accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’.

Kanye has also requested that Kim refrain from transferring assets out of any trust, a request that Kim has rejected owing to their prenuptial agreement, which currently separates their trusts and assets.

Kim requires access to her trust in order to continue running her enterprises.

Kanye’s attorneys have also agreed that the prenuptial agreement in the paperwork is legitimate.

Kanye’s lawyers have acknowledged struggling to communicate with him, according to Kim.