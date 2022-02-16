Kim Kardashian’s admirers are eagerly awaiting her answer to Kanye West’s recent post.

Kim Kardashian’s admirers in the United States are eagerly expecting her answer to her ex Kanye West’s recent Instagram post.

With his most recent Instagram post, the Donda singer extended an olive branch to the mother of his four children.

“I’ve discovered that using all caps makes people think I’m screaming at them,” Kanye West, 44, remarked. I’m working on improving my communication skills. I can draw on the expertise of a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilizers, and community leaders.”

He further said, “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Over the previous week, the rapper has been writing frequently on social media about Kim, their marriage, and their children.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has kept a respectful silence and has avoided immediately replying to his remarks.